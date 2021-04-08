VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Fountain Central baseball team were no-hit on Thursday as they lost 14-0 to North Montgomery.
Owen Acton took the loss for Fountain Central, while Jarrod Kirsch got the win for North Montgomery, going five innings with eight strikeouts.
PREP BASEBALL
At Veedersburg, Ind.
North Montgomery 14, Fountain Central 0
N. Mont.`406`04`— `14 `13` 1
F. Central`000`00`—`0`0`1
WP — Jarrod Kirsch. LP — Owen Acton. Two or more hits — NM: Walters 3, Suic, Jacob Braun, Haworth. 2B — NM: Braun, Suic, Galloway, Dyson. RBIs — NM: Dyson 3, Walters 3, Suic 3, Braun, Galloway, Miller.
