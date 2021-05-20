MILFORD — The Milford baseball team broke a 1-1 tie with five runs in the fourth inning to get a 6-1 win over Westville.
Aaron Banning and Nicholas Warren each had one RBI for the Bearcats, while Sawyer Laffoon had three hits and Payton Hartwood had 11 strikeouts on the mound for the win.
Landen Haurez had two hits for the Tigers, while Cade Schaumburg had the lone RBI.
PREP BASEBALL
At Milford
Milford 6, Westville 1
Westville`100`000`0`—`1`3`2
Milford`100`500`x`—`6`6`1
WP — Payton Hartwood. LP — Cade Schaumburg. Two or more hits — W: Landen Haurez M: Sawyer Laffoon 3.RBIs — W: Schaumburg M: Aaron Banning, Nicholas Warren.
