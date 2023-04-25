HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston Area baseball team had a 5-1 lead in the second inning, but Milford scored seven runs in the third to go on to win 15-8.
Caleb Clutteur had two hits and three RBIs for Milford, while Gavin Schunke had three RBIs, Adin Portwood and Beau Right had two RBIs, Chase Clutteur and Owen Halpin each had two hits and a RBI and Max Cook had one RBI.
Cole Miller had three hits and a RBI for Hoopeston Area, Zach Huchel had two hits and a RBI and Grant Morgan, Mason Ruch and Wyatt Eisenmann each had one RBI.
PREP BASEBALL
At Hoopeston
Milford 15, Hoopeston Area 8
Milford`107`511`0`— `15 `13` 3
Hoopeston`140`010`2`—`8`10`5
WP — Sawyer Laffoon. LP — Ethan Steiner. Two or more hits — M: Laffoon, Caleb Clutteur, Chase Clutteur, Owen Halpin, Payton Harwood HA: Cole Miller 3, Zach Huchel. 2B — M: Caleb Clutteur, Chase Clutteur HA: Huchel, Miller. RBIs — M: Caleb Clutteur 3, Gavin Schunke 3, Adin Portwood 2, Beau Wright 2, Chase Clutteur, Halpin, Max Cook HA: Grant Morgan, Mason Rush, Huchel, Miller, Wyatt Eisenmann.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.