POTOMAC — The Milford baseball team had 10 hits as they beat Armstrong-Potomac 14-4 in six innings on Thursday.
Sawyer Laffoon had three hits and four RBIs for the Bearcats, while Nicholas Warren had two hits and four RBIs, Adin Portwood and Max Cook each had two RBIs and Carson Shields added one RBI.
Brody Howard and Landon Freeman each had two hits and a RBI for the Trojans, while Cole Bailey had one RBI.
PREP BASEBALL
At Potomac
Milford 14, Armstrong-Potomac 4
Milford`313`034`— `14 `10` 3
A-P`020`110`—`4`9`6
WP — Payton Harwood. LP — Seth Johnson. Two or more hits — M: Sawyer Laffoon 3, Nicholas Warren AP: Landon Freeman, Brody Howard. 2B — M: Adin Portwood. RBIs — M: Laffoon 4, Warren 4, Portwood 2, Max Cook 2, Carson Shields AP: Freeman, Howard, Cole Bailey.
