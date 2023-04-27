MILFORD — The Milford baseball team scored eight runs in the second and went on to beat Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 10-1 on Thursday.
Payton Harwood and Max Cook each had two hits and two RBIs for the Bearcats, while Beau Wright had two hits and one RBI and Caleb Clutteur had a hit and a RBI.
Owen Miller had three hits and one RBI for the Blue Devils, who took a 1-0 lead in the second inning.
PREP BASEBALL
At Milford
Milford 10, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 1
BHRA`010`000`0`— `1 `7` 0
Milford`082`000`x`—`10`10`1
WP — Beau Wright. LP — Tuff Elson. Two or more hits — BHRA: Owen Miller 3 M: Adin Portwood, Max Cook, Wright, Payton Harwood. 2B — M: Caleb Clutteur. RBIs — BHRA: Miller M: Cool 2, Harwood 2, Clutteur, Wright.
