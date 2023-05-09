POTOMAC — Winning just four of your first 16 games can really test the strength of a team.
The Hoopeston Area baseball team just kept working, believing that eventually things would turn around for the Cornjerkers.
On Monday afternoon at Potomac Grade School, junior right-hander Mason Rush tossed a 5-hit shutout as Hoopeston Area extended its win streak to three games with a 2-0 victory over the Armstrong-Potomac Trojans.
“It would have been easy to let things get away or to start thinking about the next sports season,’’ Rush said. “But our senior leaders didn’t let them happen. They kept us locked in and we are now, enjoying the rewards.’’
Hoopeston Area coach Rick Harbacek admits that his team is playing with more confidence as the Cornjerkers have won six of their last nine.
“We put in the work fundamentally through the year and defensively, we are starting to peak at the right time,’’ he said. “Today was a really good effort in all aspects of the game.’’
But most important, the Cornjerkers defense made all of the plays behind Rush, who didn’t walk a batter and only struck out two.
“That’s my game. I throw a lot of times on the outside corner and I try to put the ball in a lot of dead spots to that my defense can work behind me,’’ said Rush, who felt his fastball as his most effective pitch. “It allowed me to get ahead in the counts and for the most part, they didn’t square up my pitches.’’
Actually, two of the hardest hit balls against Rush resulted in a lineout to right to end the fifth inning and a inning-ending double play turned by Wyatt Eisenmann in the sixth inning.
“That double play might have been the biggest play of the game,’’ Rush said. “I knew that my defense had my back and when that happens, it just proves it.’’
Armstrong-Potomac coach Wade Rogers admitted the lack of timely hitting was a major problem for the Trojans, who had five hits including a one-out double in the second by Cain Buhr.
“We just had too much weak contact or hitting the ball right at them,’’ Rogers said. “One of our best was a line drive right to the right fielder who was playing shallow. If that ball goes to either side of him or over his head, it would have been a run and extra bases.’’
Armstrong-Potomac right-hander Lane Morgan seemingly matched Rush pitch-for-pitch except for the second inning.
The Cornjerkers got all the offense they would need on a run-scoring hit by freshman Cole Miller and an RBI groundout by Ethan Steiner.
After that is was all Rush and the Hoopeston Area defense.
“When you are pitching to contact and constantly pounding the strike zone — good things are going to happen,’’ Harbacek said. “Our defense stayed on it toes and everyone was working as one.’’
Hoopeston Area improves to 10-15 overall and 5-6 in the Vermilion Valley Conference with the win, while Armstrong-Potomac falls to 10-12 overall and 4-7 in the league.
Both teams acknowledged they are playing for the postseason.
“Like I said last year. No one cares about the regular season, they only want to see what kind of hardware you can pick up in the postseason,’’ said Rogers, whose team won an IHSA Class 1A regional title a year ago.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.