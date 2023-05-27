DECATUR —The Oakwood baseball team knew it was going to be a battle with Bloomington Central Catholic in Wednesday’s IHSA Class 2A Sectional semifinal.
But the Saints won the battle by getting 14 hits as they beat the Comets 15-0 in four innings at Millikin University.
The Comets had one hit, but only struck out three times, meaning a lot of hit balls found their way into BCC’s gloves.
“That was literally the tale of the game. They found the holes and we didn’t,” Oakwood coach Ryan McFarland said. “We knew going in that they were a big-swinging team and they swung hard. We had some good pitches and they fouled it off and when we got a good one over the plate, they put it in places we were not.”
Brody Marcinko had the lone hit for the Comets and also got the lone walk against BCC pitcher Bennett Summers.
Summers had two hits and two RBIs, while Jack Wisdom had tow hits and three RBIs, Nick Mardis had three hits and two RBIs, Jarrett Wieduwilt and Ian Whittaker each had two RBIs and Charlie Graham had one RBI.
Even with the Comets end the season with a 26-7-1 record, which is a school-record for wins, and an undefeated 11-0 record in the Vermilion Valley Conference.
“We told them that this is going to hurt for a couple of days, because it is the end of the season,” McFarland said. “But after that, you are going to look back and see that it was a great season. It is going to take a few days to see that. They are the standard bearers and the team everyone is going to talk about. You got the VVC title and went undefeated in conference and won a regional title and had the highest winning percentage. When we started the year off, we had three goals and we got them all.”
Bloomington Central Catholic will play Eureka on Saturday for the sectional crown. Eureka beat Unity 7-2 in the first semifinal on Wednesday.
St. Thomas More 10, A-P 0
CHAMPAIGN — The Armstrong-Potomac baseball team hung tough in the start of Wednesday’s IHSA Class 1A sectional with St. Thomas More.
The Trojans were only down 1-0 after four innings, but in the fifth, the Sabers scores seven runs and added two more in the sixth to end the game at 10-0.
“We played solid until the fifth inning,” Armstrong-Potomac coach Wade Rogers said. “It was a little bit of them getting hits and them getting on base with a walk and some errors to start the fifth. They put the bat on the ball and good things happened for them.”
Gavin Parkerson, Ryan Edwards and Landon Freeman each had a hit for Armstrong-Potomac, while Lane Morgan took the loss with one strikeout in 4 2/3 innings.
“It was a solid season and we are back to back conference champs., We played a tough conference schedule full of loaded teams and we had a very strong season.
The Sabers will take on Milford in today’s final. The Bearcats beat Decatur St. Teresa 6-2 earlier on Wednesday.
Mahomet-Seymour 19, Danville 1
MAHOMET — The Danville High baseball team started Wednesday’s IHSA Class 3A regional semifinal with Mahomet-Seymour on a good note.
The Vikings scored the first run of the game on an error that brought home Randle Allen, but the Bulldogs answered that and more with six runs in each of the first and second innings and added seven in the third for an 19-1 win.
Ryan Jaruseski had the lone hit for the Vikings, while Jayden Gray took the loss on the mound.
Mateo Casillas had two hits with four RBIs to lead the Bulldogs, who will play in Saturday’s final against either Lincoln or Champaign Centennial.
