HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston Area baseball team easily beat St. Anne 13-3 on Tuesday.
Derek Drayer had two hits with five RBIs for the Cornjerkers, while Ben Brown had tow hits and four RBIs, Keygan Field had two hits with a RBI and two stolen bases, Ryker Small had a RBI and two stolen bases, Grant Morgan had two hits and two stolen bases and Nick Hofer had a solo home run.
Ethan Steiner got the win for Hoopeston Area, who is 9-13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.