DONOVAN — The Hoopeston Area baseball team had 16 hits as they beat St. Anne/Donovan 18-6 on Tuesday in five innings.
Ethan Steiner had four hits and three RBIs for the Cornjerkers, while Wyatt Eisenmann had three hits and four RBIs, Mason Rush had four hits and two RHIs, Cole Miller had two hits and two RBIs, Grant Morgan had two hits and a RBI, Preston VandeVeer had a RBI and winning pitcher Zach Huchel had a RBI.
The Cornjerkers are 5-12 and will play Milford on Friday.
