HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston Area baseball team had 14 hits as the Cornjerkers cruised to a 13-1 win over North Vermillion on Tuesday.
Keygan Field had 13 strikeouts and gave up only five hits on the mound and had three RBIs at the plate for the Cornjerkers. Zach Huchel had two doubles and a triple with four RBIs, while Ryker Small had two hits and two RBIs, Cole Miller had two RBIs, Grant Morgan had three hits and a RBI, Ethan Steiner had a RBI and Preston Van De Veer and Wyatt Eisenmann each had two hits.
Brody Rice had the lone RBI for the Falcons, while Noah Scott had two hits.
The Cornjerkers are 11-15 and will play LeRoy on Thursday, while North Vermillion will play Riverton Parke on Wednesday.
PREP BASEBALL
At Hoopeston
Hoopeston Area 13, North Vermillion 1
N. Vermillion`000`01`— `1 `5` 2
Hoopeston`163`3x`—`13`14`0
WP — Keygan Field. LP — Noah Scott. Two or more hits — NV: Scott HA: Grant Morgan 3, Zach Huchel 3, Ryker Small, Preston VandeVeer, Wyatt Eisenmann. 2B — NV: Scott HA: Morgan 2, Huchel 2, Eisenmann. 3B — HA: Huchel. RBIs — NV: Brody Rice HA: Huchel 4, Field 3, Cole Miller2, Small 2, Morgan, Ethan Steiner.
