HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston Area baseball team could not get a hit as they lost to Paxton-Buckley-Loda 13-0 on Tuesday.
Cole Miller was the only Cornjerker to get on base with a walk against PBL's Noah Steiner, who had seven strikeouts.
Dylan Judy took the loss for Hoopeston Area.
PREP BASEBALL
At Hoopeston
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 13, Hoopeston Area 0
PBL`511`06`— `13 `11` 0
Hoopeston`000`00`—`0`0`5
WP — Noah Steiner. LP — Dylan Judy. Two or more hits — PBL: Bryar Cosgrove, Steiner, Kayden Snelling, Tyler Cole. 2B — PBL: Cole, Vaughn. HR — PBL: Snelling (GS). RBIs — PBL: Snelling 5, Cosgrove 2, Vaughn 2, Jeremiah Ager.
