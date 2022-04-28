HA Logo

WATSEKA — The Hoopeston Area baseball team was down 3-2 in the fifth inning, but Watseka scored three runs in the fifth to get a 6-2 win on Thursday.

Nick Hofer and Ben Brown each had an RBI for the Cornjerkers.

PREP BASEBALL

At Watseka

Watseka 6, Hoopeston Area 2

Hoopeston`000`110`0`— `2 `4` 2

Watseka`100`230`x`—`6`6`2

WP — CM Bell. LP — Keygan Field. Two or more hits — W: Stevens. 2B — HA: Ben Brown. HR — W: Berry. RBIs — HA: Nick Hofer, Brown W: Berry 3, Morris.

