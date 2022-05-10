CAYUGA, Ind. — Hoopeston Area's Nick Hofer had 14 strikeouts and gave up two hits as the Cornjerkers beat North Vermillion on Tuesday.
Derek Drayer had a two-run home run for the Cornjerkers, while Ryker Small had two hits and a RBI, Mason Rush had a RBI and Hofer and Grant Morgan each had two hits.
PREP BASEBALL
At Cayuga, Ind.
Hoopeston Area 7, North Vermillion 1
Hoopeston`200`011`3`— `7 `10` 2
N. Vermillion`000`001`0`—`1`2`2
WP — Nick Hofer. LP — Brody Rice. Two or more hits — HA: Hofer, Grant Morgan, Ryker Small. 2B — NV: Keygan Field. HR — HA: Derek Drayer. RBIs — HA: Drayer 2, Small, Mason Rush.
