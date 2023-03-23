HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston Area baseball team was able to beat Rantoul 9-1 on Thursday.
Ryker Small got the win for the Cornjerkers, while Mason Rush and Zach Huchel each had two hits and a RBI.
Updated: March 23, 2023 @ 10:50 pm
