WEST LEBANON, Ind. — Christian Holland had eight strikeouts as he pitched a no-hitter for the Seeger baseball team in a 19-0 win over Frontier on Tuesday.
Caleb Edwards had four RBIs for Seeger while Drew Holland and Jameson Sprague each had two hits and two RBIs, Peyton Reynolds and Nick Turner each had two RBIs, Nathan Smith, Khal Stephen and Nate Hennessey each had two hits and a RBI, while Luke Pluimer had one RBI.
PREP BASEBALL
At West Lebanon, Ind.
Seeger 19, Frontier 0
Frontier`000`00`—`0`0`1
Seeger`284`5x`—`19`14`1
WP — Christian Holland. LP — Justin Schroeder. Two or more hits — S: Nathan Smith, Khal Stephen, Nate Hennessey, Jameson Sprague, Drew Holland. 2B — S: Caleb Edwards, Jace Ware, Smith, Stephen. 3B — S: Stephen. RBIs — S: Edwards 4, Peyton Reynolds 2, Sprague 2, Drew Holland 2, Turner 2, Smith, Stephen, Hennessey, Luke Pluimer.
