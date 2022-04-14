TUSCOLA — Down 3-2, the Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman baseball team scored six runs in the fifth and would go on to beat Tuscola 12-7.
Cameron Steinbaugh had three hits with a home run and three RBIs, while Kaden Mingee had two hits and two RBIs, Brayden Nale had two RBIs and Cale Steinbaugh had 14 strikeouts on the mound.
PREP BASEBALL
At Tuscola
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 12, Tuscola 7
GRFC`002`060`4`— `12 `10` 3
Tuscola`300`011`2`—`7`13`0
WP — Cale Steinbaugh. LP — Cunningham. Two or more hits — GRFC: Cameron Steinbaugh 3, Cale Steinbaugh, Kaden Mingee. T: Musgrove 3, Base. Jones, Gaines. 2B — GRFC: Mingee, Owen Clark. HR — GRFC: Cameron Steinbaugh. RBIs — GRFC: Cameron Steinbaugh 3, Mingee 2, Cale Steinbaugh 2, Nale, Carson Collom, Trenton Ryan.
