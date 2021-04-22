GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm baseball team lost to Heritage 4-3 on Thursday.
Justice Arthur had two hits and a RBI for the Buffaloes, while Kaden Mingee had two hits and Cale Steinbaugh scored two runs.
Updated: April 23, 2021 @ 12:31 am
