BROADLANDS — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman jumped out to an 8-0 lead and went on to a 12-3 win over Heritage on Thursday.
Ryley Heck and Cohen Cavanaugh each had two hits for the Buffaloes, while Jase Latoz, Brayden Nale, Trenton Ryan, Jackson Pratt and Owen Clark each had one RBI and Cameron Steinbaugh had five stolen bases and scored three runs.
Latoz got the win with four innings of one-hit ball for GRFC, who will travel to Hoopeston Area on Friday.
PREP BASEBALL
At Broadlands
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 12, Heritage 3
GRFC`322`100`4`— `12 `10` 2
Heritage`000`100`2`—`3`4`4
WP — Jase Latoz. LP — Holloman. Two or more hits — GRFC: Ryley Heck, Cohen Cavanaugh. 2B — GRFC: Heck, Zach Roach. RBIs — GRFC: Latoz, Brayden Nale, Trenton Ryan, Jackson Pratt, Owen Clark H:White, Happ, Holloman.
