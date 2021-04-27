COVINGTON, Ind. — The Fountain Central baseball team made quick work of Covington on Tuesday with a 23-4 win in five innings.
Michael Geller had three hits and five RBIs for the Mustangs, while Owen Acton had four hits and four RBIs, AJ Hall had two hits and three RBIs, Brayden Prickett had two hits and two RBIs, Colton Robinson had two RBIs and Luke Foxworthy, CJ Yager and Cole Garbison each added one RBI.
Jordan Inman had two RBIs for Covington, while Conlan Moore had a RBI.
PREP BASEBALL
At Covington, Ind.
Fountain Central 23, Covington 4
F. Central`264`0(12)`—`24`18`1
Covington`010`03`—`4`8`5
WP — Lukas Miller. LP — Conlan Moore. Two or more hits — FC: Owen Acton 4, Michael Geller 3, Carson Eberly, AJ Hall, CJ Yager, Brayden Prickett. 2B — FC: Geller C: Gage Pearman. RBIs — FC: Geller 5, Acton 4, Hall 3, Prickett, Colton Robinson 2, Yager, Luke Foxworthy, Cole Garbison C: Jordan Inman 2, Moore.
