CAYUGA, Ind. — The Fountain Central baseball team turned up the runs on Saturday in a sweep of North Vermillion.
In the first game, Lukas Miller pitched a no-hitter with 12 strikeouts as the Mustangs won 21-0.
Luke Foxworthy had four hits and four RBIs for the Mustangs, while Nolan Acton had three hits and three RBIs, Cole Garbison had two hits and three RBIs, Kyle Slinker had two hits and two RBIs, Owen Acton had two hits and a RBI and Brayden Prickett, Zach Guerin and Andrew Woodrow each had one RBI.
The Mustangs scored 11 runs in the first inning to get a 20-9 win in the second game.
Prickett and Foxworthy each had two hits and three RBIs, while Owen Acton, Nolan Acton, Guerin and Woodrow each had one RBI.
Aidan Hinchee had a home run and three RBIs for North Vermillion, while Noah Scott had three hits and a RBI, Gavin Bean and Harrison Holtkamp each had one RBI and Andrew Botner had three hits.
The Mustangs will host Seeger on Tuesday while the Falcons will travel to South Vermillion on Tuesday.
PREP BASEBALL
At Cayuga, Ind.
Game 1
Fountain Central 21, North Vermillion 0
F. Central`827`40`— `21 `16` 0
N. Vermillion`000`00`—`0`0`7
WP — Lukas Miller. LP — Noah Scott. Two or more hits — FC: Luke Foxworthy 4, Nolan Acton 3, Owen Acton, Cole Garbison, Kyle Slinker. 2B — FC: Miller, Foxworthy. RBIs — FC: Foxworthy 4, Garbison 3, Nolan Acton 3, Slinker 2, Owen Acton, Brayden Prickett, Zach Guerin, Andrew Woodrow.
Game 2
Fountain Central 20, North Vermillion 9
N. Vermillion`012`33`— `9 `7` 2
F. Central`(11)05`4x`—`20`8`3
WP — Luke Foxworthy. LP — Aidan Hinchee. Two or more hits — NV: Andrew Botner 3, Noah Scott 3 FC: Brayden Prickett, Luke Foxworthy. 3B — NV: Scott. HR — NV: Hinchee. RBIs — NV: Hinchee 3, Scott, Gavin Bean, Harrison Holtkamp FC: Foxworthy 3, Owen Acton, Cole Garbison, Nolan Acton, Zach Guerin, Andrew Woordow.
