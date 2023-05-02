VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — Lukas Miller had 11 strikeouts and pitched a no-hitter as the Fountain Central baseball team beat Attica 16-0 in five innings on Tuesday.
Luke Foxworthy had two hits with three RBIs for the Mustangs, while Cole Garbison and Miller each had a hit and two RBIs, Kyle Slinker had two RBIs and Brayden Prickett, Nola Acton and Bryson Davis each had one RBI.
The two teams will face each other again on Thursday.
PREP BASEBALL
At Veedersburg, Ind.
Fountain Central 16, Attica 0
Attica`000`00`— `0 `0` 2
F. Central`448`0x`—`16`5`1
WP — Lukas Miller. LP — Miller. Two or more hits — FC: Luke Foxworthy. 2B — FC: Foxworthy. RBIs — FC: Foxworthy 3, Cole Garbison 2, Miller 2, Kyle Slinker 2, Brayden Prickett, Nolan Acton, Bryson Davis.
