VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Fountain Central baseball team scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh to get a 8-7 win over Seeger on Tuesday.
Nolan Acton ended the game with a two-RBI single in the seventh for the Mustangs, while Kyle Slinker had two RBIs, Luke Foxworthy had two hits and a RBI, Andrew Woodrow had one RBI and Cole Garbison had two hits.
Gatlin Swaney had three RBIs for the Patriots, while Jace Ware and Landon Walker each had two hits and one RBI and Noah Stephen had three hits.
Seeger will play Oakwood on Thursday, while Fountain Central will play Peru on Saturday.
PREP BASEBALL
At Veedersburg, Ind.
Fountain Central 8, Seeger 7
Seeger`202`000`3`— `7 `9` 5
F. Central`021`010`4`—`8`7`2
WP — Brayden Prickett. LP — Landon Walker. Two or more hits — S: Noah Stephen 3, Jace Ware, Walker FC: Cole Garbison, Luke Foxworthy. 2B — S: Ware 2, Gatlin Swaney RBIs — S: Swaney 3, Walker, Ware. FC: Kyle Slinker 2, Nolan Acton 2, Foxworthy, Andrew Woodrow.
