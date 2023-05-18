DELPHI, Ind. — The Fountain Central baseball team scored the first run of the game in the first inning, but Delphi scored five in the bottom of the first and went on to win 10-3 on Thursday.
Lukas Miller had the lone RBI for the Mustangs.
PREP BASEBALL
At Delphi, Ind.
Delphi Community 10, Fountain Central 3
F. Central`100`002`0`— `3 `6` 1
Delphi`520`012`x`—`10`14`4
WP — Brock Burton. LP — Brayden Prickett. Two or more hits — D: Dakota Titus 3, Hunter Wandrel 3, Chase Long, Jaxson Hixson, Brady Little. 2B — D: Long 2, Little, Hixson. RBIs — FC: Lukas Miller D: Little 3, Long 2, Titus 2, Hixson, Wandrel.
