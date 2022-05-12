FC Mustang logo

FRANKFORT, Ind. — The Fountain Central baseball team fell to Clinton Prairie 6-4 on Thursday.

Luke Foxworthy had two hits for the Mustangs, while Kyle Slinker, Michael Geller and Dawson Blue each had one RBI.

PREP BASEBALL

At Frankfort, Ind.

Clinton Prairie 6, Fountain Central 4

F. Central`000`202`0`— `4 `6` 2

C. Prairie`005`010`x`—`6`4`0

WP — Klayton Perkins. LP — Lukas Miller. Two or more hits — FC: Luke Foxworthy 2B — FC: Dawson Blue 3B — CP: Kaden Mullendore. RBIs — FC: Kyle Slinker, Michael Geller, Blue CP: Ty Kirkpatrick 2, Mullendore 2, Landon Hughes, Brevon Posey

