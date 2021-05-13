VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Fountain Central baseball team only had three hits as they lost to Clinton Prairie in five innings.
Losing Carson Eberly had two of the Mustangs' hits while Nicholas Swenson had one hit.
PREP BASEBALL
At Veedersburg, Ind.
Clinton Prairie 13, Fountain Central 0
C. Prairie`016`15`—`13`7`0
F. Central`000`00`—`0`3`0
WP — Perkins. LP — Carson Eberly. Two or more hits — CP: Cobb FC: Eberly. 2B — CP: Erickson. HR — CP: Southern. RBIs — CP: Southern 2, Erickson 2, Ray 2, Longenecker, Riley, Cobb.
