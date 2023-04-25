COVINGTON, Ind. — The Fountain Central baseball team rallied from an early 2-0 deficit to beat Covington 4-3 on Tuesday.
Brayden Prickett had two hits and a RBI for the Mustangs, while Owen Acton and Cole Garbison each had one RBI and Luke Foxworthy had two hits.
Cian Moore had two hits with a home run and two RBIs, while Kyven Hill had two hits.
Both teams will play each other on Thursday.
PREP BASEBALL
At Covington, Ind.
Fountain Central 4, Covington 3
F. Central`012`100`0`— `4 `8` 3
Covington`210`000`0`—`3`8`3
WP — Lukas Miller. LP — Dane Gerling. Two or more hits — FC: Brayden Prickett, Luke Foxworthy C: Cian Moore 2, Kyven Hill. 2B — FC: Foxworthy. HR — C: Moore. RBIs — FC: Prickett, Owen Acton, Cole Garbison C: Moore 2.
