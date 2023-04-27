VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Fountain Central baseball team were down early but rallied to take the lead and hold on for a 8-7 win over Covington on Thursday.
Lukas Miller had two RBIs for the Mustangs, who was down 3-0 after two innings, but scored five runs in the third and three runs in the fourth, while Owen Acton had two hits and a RBI and Luke Foxworthy and Nolan Acton each had two hits.
Cian Moore had two hits and a RBI, while Kyven Hill and Karver Fye each had one RBI and Gage Pearman had three hits.
PREP BASEBALL
At Veedersburg, Ind.
Fountain Central 8, Covington 7
Covington`120`220`0`— `7 `9` 10
F. Central`005`300`x`—`8`10`5
WP — Luke Foxworthy. LP — Karver Fye. Two or more hits — C: Gage Pearman 3, Cian Moore FC: Luke Foxworthy, Owen Acton, Nolan Acton. 2B — C: Hill, Moore. 3B — FC: Owen Acton. RBIs — FC: Fye, Moore, Kyven Hill FC: Lukas Miller 2, Owen Acton.
