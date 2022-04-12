VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Fountain Central baseball team held off South Vermillion 3-2 on Tuesday in Wabash River Conference action.
Lukas Miller got the win on the mound for the Mustangs, giving up only five hits and striking out 11 batters. Michael Geller had two hits and a RBI, while Owen Acton had two hits and Luke Foxworthy and Zach Guerin each had one RBI.
The Mustangs will face Frontier on Wednesday.
PREP BASEBALL
At Veedersburg, Ind.
Fountain Central 3, South Vermillion 2
S. Vermillion`000`000`2`— `2 `5` 1
F. Central`000`111`x`—`3`8`4
WP — Lukas Miller. LP —Dallas Craft. Two or more hits — FC: Michael Geller, Owen Action. RBIs — SV: Payton Weir, Dylan Conder FC: Geller, Luke Foxworthy, Zach Guerin.
