VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Fountain Central baseball team did just enough on Thursday to defeat Covington 3-2 on Thursday.
Owen Acton had two RBIs for the Mustangs, while CJ Yager had a RBI and Luke Foxworthy had two hits.
Losing pitcher Dane Gerling had a RBI for Covington, while Trace Hammer and Jordan Inman each had two hits.
PREP BASEBALL
At Veedersburg, Ind.
Fountain Central 3, Covington 2
Covington`000`011`0`—`2 `7`2
F. Central`012`000`x`—`3`7`2
WP — Luke Foxworthy. LP — Dane Gerling. Two or more hits — C: Trace Hammer, Jordan Inman FC: Foxworthy. 2B — FC: Owen Acton. 3B — C: Conlan Moore. RBIs — C: Gerling FC: Acton 2, Yager.
