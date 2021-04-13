CLINTON, Ind. — The Fountain Central baseball team took a 3-2 lead in the third inning, but South Vermillion would score three in the third and would go on to win 12-3 on Tuesday.
Owen Acton, AJ Hall and Luke Foxworthy each had an RBI for the Mustangs, while Lukas Miller had three strikeouts on the mound.
PREP BASEBALL
At Clinton, Ind.
South Vermillion 12, Fountain Central 3
F. Central`003`000`0`— `4 `8` 1
S. Vermillion`203`511`x`—`12`10`5
WP — Richardson. LP — Lukas Miller. Two or more hits — SV: Mackey 3, Fortner. 2B — SV: Santos, Richardson. RBIs — FC: Owen Action AJ Hall, Luke Foxworthy SV: Boatman 2, Santos, Fortner, Dalley, Straw.
