CLINTON, Ind. — The Fountain Central baseball team took a 1-0 lead after two innings, but South Vermillion would score 12 runs in the third and fourth innings to get a 12-1 win in five innings on Tuesday.
Brayden Prickett had three hits for the Mustangs, while Luke Foxworthy had one RBI.
PREP BASEBALL
At Clinton, Ind.
South Vermillion 12, Fountain Central 1
F. Central`100`00`— `1 `5` 6
S. Vermillion`005`7x`—`12`12`1
WP — Parker Weir. LP — Luke Foxworthy. Two or more hits — FC: Brayden Prickett 3 SV: Dallas Coleman 3, Weir, Aden Wallace, Braden Richardson. 3B — SV: Weir. RBIs — FC: Foxworthy SV: Coleman 2, Wallace 2, Weir, Braden Richardson, Easton Terry, Dylan Condor, Braxton Richardson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.