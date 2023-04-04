Mustang logo

VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Fountain Central baseball team took a early lead, but could not hold on to it in a 14-7 loss to Riverton Parke.

Zach Guerin had two RBIs for the Mustangs, who had a 5-2 lead after the first innings, while Luke Foxworthy had three hits and a RBI and Lukas Miller and Bryson Davis each had one RBI.

The Mustangs will face North Montgomery on Thursday.

PREP BASEBALL

At Veedersburg, Ind.

Riverton Parke 14, Fountain Central 7

R. Parke`230`402`3`— `14 `11` 2

F. Central`500`020`0`—`7`7`2

WP — Derron Hazzard. LP — Owen Acton. Two or more hits — RP: AJ Goff 4, Ashton Lowry FC: Luke Foxworthy 3. 2B — RP: Goff RBIs — RP: Goff 3, Lowry 2, Brandon Todd, Charlie Belcher, Carson Cox, Relyn Fisher FC: Zach Guerin 2, Foxworth, Lukas Miller, Bryson Davis.

