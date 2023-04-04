VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Fountain Central baseball team took a early lead, but could not hold on to it in a 14-7 loss to Riverton Parke.
Zach Guerin had two RBIs for the Mustangs, who had a 5-2 lead after the first innings, while Luke Foxworthy had three hits and a RBI and Lukas Miller and Bryson Davis each had one RBI.
The Mustangs will face North Montgomery on Thursday.
PREP BASEBALL
At Veedersburg, Ind.
Riverton Parke 14, Fountain Central 7
R. Parke`230`402`3`— `14 `11` 2
F. Central`500`020`0`—`7`7`2
WP — Derron Hazzard. LP — Owen Acton. Two or more hits — RP: AJ Goff 4, Ashton Lowry FC: Luke Foxworthy 3. 2B — RP: Goff RBIs — RP: Goff 3, Lowry 2, Brandon Todd, Charlie Belcher, Carson Cox, Relyn Fisher FC: Zach Guerin 2, Foxworth, Lukas Miller, Bryson Davis.
