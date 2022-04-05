MONTEZUMA, Ind. — The Fountain Central baseball team found themselves down 5-0 after one inning against Riverton Parke on Tuesday and ended up losing 11-2.
Brayden Prickett had three hits for the Mustangs, while Zach Guerin had one RBI.
The Mustangs will play North Montgomery on Thursday.
PREP BASEBALL
At Montezuma, Ind.
Riverton Parke 11, Fountain Central 2
F. Central`020`000`0`— `2 `5` 2
R. Parke`511`040`x`—`11`9`2
WP — CJ O'Dell. LP — Luke Foxworthy. Two or more hits — FC: Brayden Prickett RP: Derron Hazzard, Peyton Robins. 2B — FC: Brandon Todd. HR — RP: Robins. RBIs — FC: Zach Guerin RP: Robins 4, Ray Brown 2, Hazzard, Hunter Collings, Andy Uselman.
