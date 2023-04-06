FC logo

VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Fountain Central baseball team saw themselves down 8-0 early as the Mustangs lost 8-5 on Thursday to North Montgomery.

Zach Guerin and Brayden Prickett each had two RBIs for the Mustangs, who will face Crawfordsville on Monday.

PREP BASEBALL

At Veedersburg, Ind.

North Montgomery 8, Fountain Central 5

N. Montgomery`003`500`0`— `8 `7` 1

F. Central`000`000`5`—`5`4`3

WP — Jarrod Kirsch. LP — Luke Foxworthy. Two or more hits — NM: Cade Cole, Brookes Walters. 2B — NM: Walters FC: Brayden Prickett. RBIs — NM: Walters 3, Dylan Braun 2, Ross Dyson FC: Prickett 2, Zach Guerin 2.

