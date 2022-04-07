CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — The Fountain Central baseball team started Thursday's game against North Montgomery with two runs in the first inning.
The Mustangs were able to tie the game in the fourth inning at 7-7, but North Montgomery scored eight runs in the bottom of the inning and would go on to win the game 17-7 in five innings.
Owen Acton had two RBIs for the Mustangs, while Luke Foxworthy and Brayden Prickett each had one RBI and Kyle Slinker had two hits.
PREP BASEBALL
At Crawfordsville, Ind.
North Montgomery 17, Fountain Central 7
F. Central`203`20`— `7 `6` 6
N. Montgomery`421`82`—`17`7`2
WP — Maxwell Verduin. LP — Owen Acton. Two or more hits — FC: Kyle Slinker 2B — FC: Luke Foxworthy. HR — NM: Brookes Walters. RBIs — FC: Acton 2, Foxworthy, Brayden Prickett NM: Wlaters 3, Jarrod Kirsch 3, Jakob Kirsch, Verduin, Dylan Braun Austin Suic.
