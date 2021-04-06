VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Fountain Central baseball team saw themselves down 9-0 by the end of the third inning as they lost to Riverton Parke 12-3 on Tuesday.
Carson Eberly had three hits for the Mustangs, while Owen Acton and Lukas Miller each had one RBI.
PREP BASEBALL
At Veedersburg, Ind.
Riverton Parke 12, Fountain Central 3
R. Parke`135`003`0`— `12 `9`4
F. Central`000`120`0`—`3`6`5
WP — Odell. LP — Luke Foxworthy. Two or more hits — RP: Robbins 3, Barnes 2 FC: Carson Eberly. 2B — RP: Collings FC: Lukas Miller. 3B — RP: Barnes. RBIs — RP: Collings 2, Robbins 2, Todd 2, Barnes, Gilbert FC: Owen Acton, Miller.
