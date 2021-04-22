VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Fountain Central baseball team was down 4-1 going into the fourth inning, but scored three runs each in the fourth and fifth to get the 7-4 win over Seeger on Thursday.
Luke Foxworthy had two hits and two RBIs for Fountain Central, while Michael Geller and CJ Yager each had two RBIs, Carson Eberly had one RBI and Owen Acton had two hits.
Case Walker had two hits with two RBIs for Seeger, while Jace Ware had two RBIs and Nathan Smith and Nate Hennessey each had two hits.
PREP BASEBALL
At Veedersburg, Ind.
Fountain Central 7, Seeger 4
Seeger`111`100`0`— `4`8`1
F. Central`001`330`x`—`7`10`1
WP — Lucas Miller. LP — Cade Walker Two or more hits — S: Nathan Smith, Cade Walker, Nate Hennessey FC: Owen Acton, Luke Foxworthy, Brayden Prickett. 2B — FC: Acton. RBIs — S: Walker, Jace Ware FC: Luke Foxworthy 2, CJ Yager 2, Michael Geller 2, Carson Eberly.
Records — Visitor 4-8 overall, 1-2 in the xxx Conference; Home 9-2, 3-0.
