COVINGTON, Ind. — The Fountain Central baseball team took a 2-0 lead early and went on to beat Covington 5-1 on Thursday.
Owen Acton and Kyle Slinker each had two hits and a RBI for the Mustangs, while Luke Foxworthy and Lukas Miller each had one RBI.
Dane Gerling had the lone RBI for the Trojans, while Harden Knapp had two hits.
PREP BASEBALL
At Covington, Ind.
Fountain Central 5, Covington 1
F. Central`200`001`2`— `5 `10` 0
Covington`000`000`x`—`1`7`3
WP — Brayden Prickett. LP — Conlan Moore. Two or more hits — FC: Michael Geller, Owen Acton, Kyle Slinker C: Harden Knapp. RBIs — FC: Acton, Slinker, Luke Foxworthy, Lukas Miller. C: Dane Gerling.
