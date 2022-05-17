BROWNSBURG, Ind. — The Fountain Central baseball team had 11 hits as they beat Bethesda Christian 11-5 on Tuesday.
Zach Guerin had two hits and three RBIs for the Mustangs, while Lukas Miller had two RBIs, Owen Acton and Kyle Slinker had two hits and a RBI and Cole Garbison had one RBI.
PREP BASEBALL
At Brownsburg, Ind.
Fountain Central 11, Bethesda Christian 5
F. Central`021`143`0`— `11 `11` 2
B. Christian`040`001`0`—`5`6`3
WP — Brayden Prickett. LP — Brandon Harlow. Two or more hits — FC: Owen Acton, Kyle Slinker, Zach Guerin 2B — FC: Guerin, Lukas Miller, BC: Robinson, Stevens. RBIs — FC: Guerin 3, Miller 2, Acton, Slinker, Cole Garbison BC: Stevens 2, Robinson, Slover.
