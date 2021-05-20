DELPHI, Ind. — The Fountain Central baseball team could only get three hits as they lost to Delphi Community 11-1 in five innings on Thursday.
Owen Acton had the lone RBI for the Mustangs, while Carson Eberly, CJ Yager and Michael Geller each had a hit.
PREP BASEBALL
At Delphi, Ind.
Delphi 11, Fountain Central 1
F. Central`001`00`—`11`3`2
Delphi`132`32`—`11`11`1
WP — Long LP — Brayden Prickett. Two or more hits — D: Long, Fritz, C. Long. 2B — D:Long, Landis, Spangler. 3B — D: Fritz. HR — D: Fritz, C. Long. RBIs — FC: Owen Acton D: Smock 3, Long, Fritz, C. Long, Long, Landis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.