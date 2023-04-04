DHS logo

DANVILLE — The Danville baseball team hosted Normal Community on Tuesday and lost 8-0.

Ryan Jarusesky and Cameron Feuerborn each had a hit for the Vikings, who will play Covington on Friday.

PREP BASEBALL

At Danville Stadium

Normal Community 8, Danville 0

Normal`232`001`0`— `8 `6` 0

Danville`000`000`0`—`0`2`2

WP —Eberle. LP —Payton Young. Two or more hits — NC: Wiese. 2B — NC: Wiese. 3B — NC: Wiese. RBIs — NC: Wiese, Covonaugh, Hendren, Beaty.

