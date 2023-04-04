DANVILLE — The Danville baseball team hosted Normal Community on Tuesday and lost 8-0.
Ryan Jarusesky and Cameron Feuerborn each had a hit for the Vikings, who will play Covington on Friday.
PREP BASEBALL
At Danville Stadium
Normal Community 8, Danville 0
Normal`232`001`0`— `8 `6` 0
Danville`000`000`0`—`0`2`2
WP —Eberle. LP —Payton Young. Two or more hits — NC: Wiese. 2B — NC: Wiese. 3B — NC: Wiese. RBIs — NC: Wiese, Covonaugh, Hendren, Beaty.
