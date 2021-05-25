DANVILLE — The Danville baseball team could not get a hit on Tuesday as they lost to Urbana 17-0 in five innings.
Caleb Gollings got the win for the Tigers as he had five strikeouts, while Cameron Feuerborn had two strikeouts in getting the loss for the Vikings.
PREP BASEBALL
At Danville Stadium
Urbana 17, Danville 0
Urbana`370`07`—`17`15`0
Danville`000`00`—`0`0`4
WP — Gollings. LP — Cameron Feuerborn. Two or more hits — U: Hartley 3, Mandra 3, Gollings, Fraley, Bales. 2B — U: Gollings, Hartley, Mandra, Bales. HR — U: Hartley, Fraley. RBIs — U: Hartley 5, Mandra 2, Fraley 2, Gollings, Eiermann, Bales, Coady.
