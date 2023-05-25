MAHOMET — The Danville High baseball team started Wednesday's IHSA Class 3A regional semifinal with Mahomet-Seymour on a good note.
The Vikings scored the first run of the game on an error that brought home Randle Allen, but the Bulldogs answered that and more with six runs in each of the first and second innings and added seven in the third for an 19-1 win.
Ryan Jaruseski had the lone hit for the Vikings, while Jayden Gray took the loss on the mound.
Mateo Casillas had two hits with four RBIs to lead the Bulldogs, who will play in Saturday's final against either Lincoln or Champaign Centennial.
PREP BASEBALL
At Mahomet
IHSA Class 3A Regional
Mahomet-Seymour 19, Danville 1
Danville`100`0`— `1 `1` 6
M-S`667`x`—`19`10`2
WP —Mateo Casillas. LP — Jayden Gray. Two or more hits — MS: Casillas, Blake Wolters. 2B — MS: Wolters 2, Casillias, Carter Johnson, Jake Waldinger. 3B — MS: Cade Starrick. HR — MS: Casillias. RBIs — MS: Casillas 4, Alex McHale 3, Johnson 2, Wolters, Carter Selk, Starrick, Waldinger, Braden Houchin.
