CHAMPAIGN — The Danville baseball team found themselves down 7-0 after the second inning and could not recover as they lost 11-1 on Tuesday.
Harden Knapp had three hits for the Vikings and Dylan Brown scored the lone run.
PREP BASEBALL
At Champaign
Champaign Centennial 11, Danville 1
Danville`000`100`—`1`5`2
Centennial`070`103`—`11`12`1
WP — Murphy. LP — Dylan Brown. Two or more hits — D: Harden Knapp 3 C: Murphy 3, Smith, McClure, Lack, Singer. 2B — C: McClure, Singer, Murphy. RBIs — C: Murphy 2, Singer 2, Smith, McClure, Lack.
