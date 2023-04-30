PREP BASEBALL
At Danville Stadium
Danville 15, Peoria High 5
Peoria High `031 `100 `— `5 `2 `14
Danville `530 `313 `— `15 `11 `3
WP — Jayden Gray. LP — Caden Ghidina. Two or more hits — Danville: Cameron Feurborn 4, Gray 2, Randle Allen 2. 2B — Danville: Feurborn, Gray, Ty Rangel. 3B — Danville: Feurborn. RBIs — Danville: Feurborn 3, Rangel, Zach Spencer, Kody Meeker, Jake Garrison.
Records — Danville 3-13 overall, 1-6 in the Big 12 Conference. Peoria High 1-10 overall, 0-8 in the Big 12 Conference.
