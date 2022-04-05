NORMAL — The Danville baseball team took to the road to face Normal Community on Tuesday and could not get a hit in a 14-0 loss.
Dylan Brown took the loss on the mound for the Vikings, who will face Normal West on Thursday.
PREP BASEBALL
At Normal
Normal Community 14, Danville 0
Danville`000`00`— `0 `0` 4
Normal`433`4x`—`14`12`1
WP — O'Day. LP — Dylan Brown. Two or more hits — NC: Wiese 3, Bacus, Arseneau. 2B — NC: Arseneau, Hershberger, Hackman. 3B — NC: Arseneau, Wiese. RBIs — NC: Wiese 4, Arseneau, Bacus, Eberle, Morrison, Hershberger, Felstead.
