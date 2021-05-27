URBANA — The Danville baseball team took an early 2-1 lead after two innings, but Urbana would fight back and get a 7-5 win on Thursday.
Dylan Brown had two RBIs for the Vikings, while Zack Simmons, Kody Meeker and Dalton Wells each had one RBI and Cameron Feuerborn and Ryan Jaruseski each had two hits.
The Vikings will travel to Salt Fork on Friday.
PREP BASEBALL
At Urbana
Urbana 7, Danville 5
Danville`110`102`0`—`5`9`6
Urbana`014`020`x`—`7`9`1
WP — Hartley. LP — Dylan Brown. Two or more hits — D: Cameron Feuerborn, Ryan Jaruseski U: Hartley, Hartley, Coady. 2B — D: Jaureski. RBIs — D: Brown 2, Zack Simmons, Kody Meeker, Dalton Wells U: Hartley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.