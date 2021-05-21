NORMAL — The Danville baseball team saw themselves down 7-0 after two innings and could not recover as they lost 9-2 to Normal West on Friday.
Losing pitcher Dylan Brown had two hits for the Vikings while Harden Knapp and Tyler Finley each had one RBI.
The Vikings will play Peoria High on Saturday.
PREP BASEBALL
At Normal
Normal West 9, Danville 2
Danville`000`000`2`—`2 `3`5
N. West`340`020`x`—`9`7`0
WP — Inselmann. LP —Dylan Brown. Two or more hits — D: Brown NW: Barlow 3, Tompkins. 2B — D: Brown NW: Barlow 2, Jefferson. RBIs — D: Harden Knapp, Tyler Finley NW: Tompkins 2, Eli Hensley, Barlow, Jefferson, Courtney.
