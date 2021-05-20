CAYUGA, Ind. — The Covington baseball team had 20 hits as they went on to a 20-4 win over North Vermillion on Thursday.
Conlan Moore had four hits and five RBIs for the Trojans, while Brooks Nicely had two hits with a home run and four RBIs, Kole Mclellan had four hits and two RBIs, Dane Gerling had tow hits and a RBI, Shea Springer had three hits and a RBI, Trace Hammer had two hits and a RBI and Wyatt Martin, Kaden Orr and Gage Pearman each had one RBI.
Gavin Bean had three hits and a RBI for the Falcons, while Aiden Hinchee had two hits and a RBI, Noah Scott had a RBI and Cameron Cheuvront had two hits.
PREP BASEBALL
At Cayuga, Ind.
Covington 20, North Vermillion 4
Covington`426`62`—`20`10`0
N. Vermillion`200`20`—`4`9`2
WP — Trace Hammer. LP — Aiden Hinchee. Two or more hits — C: Conlan Moore 4, Kole Mclellan 4, Shea Springer 3, Brooks Nicely, Trace Hammer, Dane Gerling NV: Gavin Bean 3, Hinchee, Cameron Cheuvront. 2B — C: Moore 2, Springer, Nicely NV: Cheuvront. 3B — C: Gerling. HR — C: Nicely. RBIs — C: Moore 5, Nicely 4, Mclellan 2, Gerling 2, Springer, Hammer, Wyatt Martin, Kaden Orr, Gage Pearman NV: Bean, Hinchee, Noah Scott.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.