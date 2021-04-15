ATTICA, Ind. — The Covington baseball team scored at least three runs an inning and had 20 hits as they beat Attica 19-1 on Thursday.
Conlan Moore had three hits and three RBIs for the Trojans, while Kaden Orr had three RBIs, Dane Gerling and Brooks Nicely each had three hits and two RBIs, Kole McLellan had two hits and two RBIs and Trace Hammer, Wyatt Martin, and Conor Winn each had one RBI.
Jordan Inman had nine strikeouts and only gave up two hits on the mound for the Trojans.
PREP BASEBALL
At Attica, Ind.
Covington 19, Attica 1
Covington`435`43`— `19`20`3
Attica`000`10`—`1`2`1
WP — Jordan Inman. LP — Bossaer. Two or more hits — C: Brooks Nicely 3, Conlan Moore 3, Dane Gerling 3, Kole Mclellan, Gage Pearman, Wyatt Martin A: Bossaer. 2B — C: Gerling 2, Karver Fye, Wyatt Martin, Indman, Pearman, Moore, Kaden Orr. 3B — C: Nicely. RBIs — C: Moore 3, Orr 2, Nicely 2,
